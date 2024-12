Unicef, 'mezzo miliardo di bambini vive in guerra'

epa11267328 A refugee mother from Darfur in Sudan holds her son, at the hospital set up by the NGO Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in the refugee camp of Metche, eastern Chad, 07 April 2024. (Issued 09 April 2024). The baby is receiving treatment for malnutrition, one of the main consequences of the humanitarian crises provoked by the war in neighbouring Sudan which started on 15 April 2023. According to the UNHCR in March 2024, in one year more than 500,00 Sudanese refugees, mainly from Darfur region, have crossed into Chad looking for safety, 90 percent of them are women and children. As different humanitarian crises are unfolding in other parts of the world, both the UN and NGOs like MSF keep appealing for more aid to reach Sudan and avoid a looming famine situation in the already strained socio-economic context of Chad. EPA/STRINGER