Unicef, attivata risposta di emergenza per il colera in Libano

epa10301855 A Syrian child receives an Oral Cholera Vaccine from a medical worker during a vaccination campaign in the village of Bebnine, Akkar district, northern Lebanon, 12 November 2022. Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal infection that is typically spread through water and food contaminated by fecal matter due to poor wastewater management and poor hygiene practices. The oral vaccine protects people from bacteria that causes cholera. The Lebanese Ministry of Health officially declared an outbreak of cholera on 06 October 2022. Since the first case was confirmed, over 3040 suspected cases, with 521 which were laboratory-confirmed, have been reported across the country, including 18 deaths. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH