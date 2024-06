Unicef, 400 milioni bimbi subiscono punizioni corporali

epa11100603 Students attend class at a school on International Day of Education in Sana'a, Yemen, 24 January 2024. International Day of Education is observed annually on 24 January to highlight the importance and role of education for peace and development. The theme for International Day of Education 2024 is 'Learning for lasting peace'. UNICEF has estimated that more than 2.7 million children in war-ravaged Yemen are out of school. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB