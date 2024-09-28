Unhcr, in Libano oltre 200mila sfollati

epa11629760 A woman helps a boy to wash his head on a street as Beirut residents stay on streets after fleeing their homes following new series of Isaeli strikes in Beirut, Lebanon, 28 September 2024. The Israeli army (Tsahal) carried out a new series of attacks on the central offices of Hezbollah in Beirut on the morning of September 28, following a massive attack the day before that killed at least six people and wounded dozens of others, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The Israeli army (Tsahal) on 28 September 2024 announced that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed in an overnight strike on Beirut. EPA/ABBAS SALMAN