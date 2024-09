Un villaggio greco emerge da un lago a causa della siccità

epa11575341 The remains of a house of the sunken village of Kallios is revealed due to the receding water level of Mornos artificial lake, near the village of Lidoriki in the prefecture of Fokida, about 240 km northwest of Athens, Greece, 29 August 2024 (issued 31 August 2024). Over the past two years, the level of Mornos artificial lake, which serves as a water supply to the capital Athens, has receded more than 35 meters, with approximately 18 just the past year, according to local residents. In 1980 when the Mornos lake was completed by constructing a dam in Mornos River, 80 houses along with their church and primary school of the village of Kallio, were evacuated and submerged in the water for the lake to be created. Nowadays, the few residents living around the lake observe with alarm every day how the buried village emerges, along with their childhood memories and everything they left behind. EPA/YANNIS KOLESIDIS