Un uomo si dà fuoco fuori dall'ambasciata d'Israele a Washington

epa10545449 The Embassy of Israel in the United States is closed following strikes against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his plan to overhaul the Israeli judiciary, in Washington, DC, USA, 27 March 2023. Embassy spokesperson Elad Strohmayer tweeted 'the Embassy of Israel will be closed today until further notice and no consular services will be provided'. In Israel, nationwide anti-government protests have been sparked by Israeli government plans to reform the justice system and limit the power of the Supreme Court. EPA/JIM LO SCALZO