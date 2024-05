Un ragazzo di 17 anni muore colpito da un fulmine nel Barese

epa11289255 Lightning flashes in the sky during a thunderstorm on the eastern outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 19 April 2024. Heavy rains have hit the capital of Sana'a and most parts of Yemen, according to Yemen's meteorological service. The Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has recently warned that Yemen is expected to experience a surge in rainfall until the end of April, which could result in severe flooding in some of the country's provinces. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB