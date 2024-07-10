Un primo senatore democratico chiede a Biden di ritirarsi
epa08015511 Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) directs a question to Dr. Fiona Hill, former senior Director for Europe and Russia, National Security Council, during the House Intelligence committee impeachment inquiry, in Washington, DC, USA, 21 November 2019. The impeachment inquiry is being led by three congressional committees and was launched following a whistleblower's complaint that alleges US President Donald J. Trump requested help from the President of Ukraine to investigate a political rival, Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. EPA/Bill O'Leary / POOL
AA
WASHINGTON, 10 LUG - Peter Welch è il primo senatore democratico a uscire allo scoperto e chiedere a Joe Biden di ritirarsi. "Rispetto profondamente Biden" per averci salvato da Donald Trump. Ma "per il bene del paese deve ritirarsi", afferma Welch in un editoriale sul Washington Post.
