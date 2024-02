Un nuovo palazzo per Re Zulu nonostante disputa su legittimità

epa10130835 A handout photo made available by the South African Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) shows Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini pictured during the MisuZulu kaZwelithini’s traditional crowning ceremony, Nongoma, Kwa Zulu Natal, South Africa, 20 August 2022. The event is a traditional coronation ceremony that is a rite of passage for him to take over the reins fully as the new King of the Zulu tribe. He is expected to wear a lion's skin when he enters the kraal. Succession battles continue to divide the royal family ahead of MisuZulu's sacred ritual of entering the kraal. EPA/Fikile Marakalla / GCIS HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES