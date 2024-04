Un morto e 9 feriti nel rogo della piattaforma Pemex in Messico

epa02912037 Hand out picture made available on 11 September 2011, by Mexican Navy showing two lifeguards assisting a castaway rescued in the Gulf of Mexico. Pemex (Petroleum of Mexico) announced the rescue of seven alive castways and two bodies, nine of the 10 workers who had been missing since 08 September 2011, after they had to evacuate an oil rig in the mexican gulf due to tropical storm 'Nate' proximity. EPA/SEMAR HANDOUT BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE EDITORIAL USE ONLY