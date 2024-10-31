Un morto e 73 feriti a Taiwan per il tifone Kong-rey

epa11693479 Debris are seen at a coastal area following powerful winds, as Typhoon Kong-Rey moves quickly toward Taiwan, at a coastal area in Hualien, Taiwan, 31 October 2024. Super typhoon Kong-Rey bringing catastrophic winds and heavy rains has forced schools, businesses and transportation across the island to suspend or temporarily shut, as it sets to make landfall in northern and eastern parts of Taiwan later today, including Taipei, Hualien and Taitung, which are expected to be affected by the extreme weather conditions the most. EPA/DANIEL CENG