Un militare dell'antiterrorismo accoltellato a Parigi, 1 arresto

epa08925069 A close up picture of a badge of a French soldier, part of France's anti-terror 'Vigipirate' plan, dubbed 'Operation Sentinelle' is seen as French soldiers, firefighters and members of veterans associations line the street on Pont Alexandre III bridge in Paris, France, 07 January 2021, for the funeral procession of hearses carrying French soldiers sergeant Yvonne Huynh and corporal Loic Risser, who were killed in action during Operation Barkhane in Mali on 02 January 2021. EPA/YOAN VALAT