Un giornalista di Forbes arrestato in Russia
MOSCA, 26 APR - Il giornalista di Forbes, Serghei Mingazov, è stato arrestato in Russia per "diffusione di false notizie sulle forze armate". Lo riferiscono le testate Rbk e Meduza citando il suo avvocato.
