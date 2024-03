Un deputato tra i mandanti dell'omicidio di Marielle Franco

epa11220137 Monica Benicio, the widow of Brazilian councilor Marielle Franco, poses with a sign and a t-shirt with the message 'Who ordered Marielle to be killed?' during an event to demand justice for her murder, on the sixth anniversary of her death, on the steps of the Municipal Chamber of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 14 March 2024. Dozens of people gathered in front of the Municipal Chamber of Rio to ask for clarification on the murder case of the activist Marielle Franco, who was killed in Rio de Janeiro on 14 March 2018 alongside her driver Anderson Gomes. Although the alleged perpetrators are in prison, it is unknown who ordered the homicide and for what reason. EPA/Antonio Lacerda