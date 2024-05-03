Un agente ha sparato durante sgombero del campus della Columbia

epa11311436 New York City police officers use a ramp on an armored vehicle to enter Hamilton Hall at Columbia University after pro-Palestinian protestors barricaded themselves in the building earlier in the day in New York, New York, USA, 30 April 2024. Students have been protesting the university's investments in Israel and showing their support for Palestine for over two weeks, also inspiring other students nationwide to do the same. EPA/STEPHANI SPINDEL