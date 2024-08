Ultra-ortodossi protestano davanti a ufficio di reclutamento Idf

epa11471278 An Israeli soldier from the Netzah Yehuda Battalion (C) prays among Ultra-Orthodox Jews at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, 10 July 2024, during a swearing-in ceremony at the end of their military training, when graduates receive an assault rifle and a Bible (Tanakh). The Netzah Yehuda Battalion is an infantry battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), created to accommodate ultra-Orthodox Jews fighters. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant announced on 09 July, that the IDF will begin the process of drafting ultra-Orthodox men in August 2024. The move comes after Israel's Supreme Court ruled that ultra-Orthodox Jewish men must be drafted into military service, a decision that endangers the stability of Netanyahu's coalition government. EPA/ABIR SULTAN