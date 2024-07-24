Ufficio Netanyahu, status quo su Monte Tempio non cambierà

epa10655221 A Palestinian man (R) and an Ultra-Orthodox Jew (L) pass the Cotton Gate market in Jerusalemâ€™s old city leading to the Al-Aqsa complex, or the 'Temple Mount' during the Jewish holiday of Shavuot, commonly known as the 'Feast of Weeks', in Jerusalem, 26 May 2023. Shavuot is a major Jewish holiday that occurs on the sixth day of month of Sivan in the Hebrew calendar. EPA/ATEF SAFADI