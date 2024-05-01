Ufficio Netanyahu, 'operazione Rafah non dipende da nulla'
epaselect epa11166727 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during the voting session for the impeachment of Hadash-Taâ€™al party MP Ofer Cassif in Jerusalem, 19 February 2024. The motion was brought up after Cassif publicly supported South Africaâ€™s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). EPA/ABIR SULTAN
TEL AVIV, 01 MAG - "L'operazione a Rafah non dipende da nulla". Lo ha detto, in riferimento all'incontro con il segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken, l'ufficio di Benyamin Netanyahu al Times of Israel confermando che l'azione "avverrà". "Il premier - ha aggiunto - lo ha detto chiaramente al segretario di stato Usa Antony Blinken". Un'altra fonte israeliana, riferita sempre da Times of Israel, ha fatto sapere che Netanyahu ha chiarito a Blinken che Israele "è interessato ad un accordo e al tempo stesso a rovesciare Hamas".
