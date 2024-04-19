Ue vara sanzioni contro i coloni violenti in Cisgiordania
epa11275986 Israeli settlers search for a missing 14-year-old near the the West Bank village of Al-Mughayyir, near Ramallah, 13 April 2024. According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least one Palestinian was killed and 27 others were wounded, while dozens of vehicles and houses were set ablaze by settlers, during clashes that erupted the previous night amid an Israeli operation in the area. The IDF and Israel's police confirmed a search operation was ongoing for a missing Israeli teenager. EPA/ALAA BADARNEH
AA
BRUXELLES, 19 APR - Il Consiglio Ue sanziona quattro persone e due entità per gravi violazioni dei diritti umani contro i palestinesi, tra cui la tortura e altri trattamenti o punizioni crudeli, inumani o degradanti e la violazione del diritto alla proprietà e alla vita privata e familiare dei palestinesi in Cisgiordania.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti