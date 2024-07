Ue sborsa 13 milioni per le forze armate albanesi, prima volta

epa08310358 Albanian army vehicles on the main bulevard in Tirana, Albania, 20 March 2020. Albanian authorities have decided to raise the presence of the army in the streets as people still gather in public places and don't respect the red zone hours forbiding to be outside after six pm. Albanian has so far two people dead and 69 infected with Covid-19 coronavirus. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA/MALTON DIBRA