Ue, 'intesa sui dazi a portata di mano, contatti costanti'

epa12238234 A container ship at the Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, USA, 14 July 2025. Recent tariff increases and trade policies, particularly those related to China, have significantly affected the port’s operations and container volume. Shipping lines have been canceling voyages and skipping ports (known as 'blank sailings') in response to the uncertainty and reduced demand caused by tariffs, leading to a decline in container traffic at the Port of Oakland. Last week, US President Trump sent a letter to European Union leaders stating that he would impose a 30 percent tariff on goods imported from the EU beginning 01 August. Trump also threatened to impose 25 percent tariffs on Japan and South Korea, 30 percent on Mexico, and 35 percent on Canada. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO