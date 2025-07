Ue e Giappone lanciano l'Alleanza per la competitività

epa12255248 Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission (R), European Council President Antonio Costa (L) with Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigeru (C) pose and shake hands prior to a meeting at the Prime Minister Office in Tokyo Japan, 23 July 2025. In Tokyo for the EU-Japan Summit, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa aim to strengthen the strategic partnership with Japan through a new Competitiveness Alliance and deeper cooperation on defense, trade, and economic security. EPA/DAVID MAREUIL / POOL