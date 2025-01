Ue chiederà garanzie a Kiev sugli oleodotti dalla Russia

epa03090137 Exhaust fumes from a Ukrainian heating plant rises in the air over Kiev, Ukraine, 03 February 2012. European downstream nations are receiving less Russian natural gas from Ukrainian pipelines because Moscow has reduced volumes of fuel pumped into them, a top energy official in Kiev said 03 February. 'The main problem is that there is severe cold in Russia and the volume of gas reaching our country from Russia has fallen dramatically,' said Yury Boiko, Ukraine's minister of energy. Boiko's remarks came after claims 02 February by senior officials at the Russian natural gas company Gazprom that European gas importers Poland, Austria and Italy were receiving between 10 and 30 per cent less Russian gas than needed because of increased gas consumption in Ukraine. The Ukraine cold death toll rose to 101 people on 03 February, this up from 63 reported killed by exposure on 02 February. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO