Ue chiede a Israele stop immediato a operazioni a Rafah
epa11333978 Internally displaced Palestinians arrive to Khan Younis after leaving Rafah following an evacuation order issued by the Israeli army, southern Gaza Strip, 11 May 2024. More than 34,900 Palestinians and over 1,455 Israelis have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry and the IDF, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October 2023, and the Israeli operations in Gaza and the West Bank which followed it. EPA/MOHAMMED SABER
AA
BRUXELLES, 15 MAG - L'Ue chiede a Israele di porre fine "immediatamente" alle operazioni militari in corso a Rafah perchè queste stanno ulteriormente peggiorando una situazione umanitaria già molto difficile e porteranno "inevitabilmente" nuove tensioni nei rapporti tra l'Unione e Israele. E' quanto scrive in una nota l'Alto rappresentante Ue per l'azione esterna Josep Borrell.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia
Argomenti