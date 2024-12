Ue avvia indagine su TikTok per presidenziali in Romania

epa11770389 People visit the Christmas market, backed by the Parliament Palace building, in downtown Bucharest, Romania, 11 December 2024. The President of Romania Klaus Iohannis signed on 11 December 2024 the decree convening the Romanian Parliament on 20 December. Iohannis' legal term as president ends on 21 December 2024. By the decision of the Constitutional Court (CCR), which annulled the presidential elections, Iohannis can remain in office 'until the swearing-in of the newly elected President'. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT