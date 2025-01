Ue adotta un pacchetto di aiuti per 120 milioni a Gaza

epa11816520 Palestinians, including children, hold metal pots and pans as they gather to receive food cooked by a charity kitchen, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, 10 January 2025. According to the UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA, over 1.8 million people across the Gaza Strip are experiencing 'high levels' of acute food insecurity, with acute malnutrition ten times higher than before the war. According to the UN, at least 1.9 million people, about 90 percent of the population, across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including people who have been repeatedly displaced. EPA/HAITHAM IMAD