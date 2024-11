Ucraina, Usa: nordcoreani stanno combattendo insieme ai russi

epa11626672 A still image taken from handout video provided 26 September 2024 by the Russian Defence ministry press-service shows Russian servicemen firing ‘Giatsint-B’ towed guns towards Ukrainian positions at an undisclosed location. Russian military stopped three attempts by the Ukrainian army to break through the Russian state border in the Kursk direction, striking eight Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk region, the Russian Defense Ministry said. EPA/RUSSIAN DEFENCE MINISTRY PRESS S HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES