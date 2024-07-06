Ucraina: scontro tra minibus e autocisterna, 14 morti

epa02389711 Site of the crash in Nowe Miasto on Pilica, south of Warsaw, on early Tuesday morning, Poland, 12 October 2010. Media reports state that eighteen people died asthe result of a minibus-truck head-on collision. A Volkswagen Transporter mini-bus was carrying a group of seasonal workers going to a nearby orchard. The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries and was hospitalized. Police has started an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Mariusz Sokolowski, spokesman for the National Police head told Polish news agency PAP that according to preliminary findings the mini-bus was allegedly not adapted to carrying so many people. He added that the accident took place in difficult weather conditions. EPA/POITR POLAK POLAND OUT