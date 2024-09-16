Ucraina, sale il bilancio delle vittime del raid russo a Kharkiv

epaselect epa11606316 Ukrainian rescuers work at the site of a damaged residential building after shelling in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 15 September 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least 41 people, including four children, have been injured after a Russian air strike hit a multi-storey residential building in Kharkiv, Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SESU) said, adding that a rescue operation was ongoing at the site of the attack. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV