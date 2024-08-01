Ucraina, Mosca: Kiev ha perso oltre 60.600 soldati a luglio
epa11503767 Servicemen of the Azov battalion attend a ceremony to remember the victims of the Olenivka camp explosion, on the Independence Square in Kyiv, 28 July 2024, amid the Russian invasion. On 29 July 2022 a building housing Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, was destroyed, killing more than 50 people. According to Ukraine, the majority of the prisoners were soldiers from the Azovstal complex of Mariupol. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of being behind the attack. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO
AA
ROMA, 01 AGO - Il Ministero della Difesa russo afferma che l'Ucraina ha perso 60.630 militari a luglio. Citado dall'agenzia di stampa Tass, il dicastero di Mosca specifica che le perdite per le forze di Kiev sono avvenute in particolare "nelle aree di responsabilità dei gruppi tattici russi del sud e dell'ovest".
