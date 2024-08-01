Ucraina, Mosca: Kiev ha perso oltre 60.600 soldati a luglio

epa11503767 Servicemen of the Azov battalion attend a ceremony to remember the victims of the Olenivka camp explosion, on the Independence Square in Kyiv, 28 July 2024, amid the Russian invasion. On 29 July 2022 a building housing Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, was destroyed, killing more than 50 people. According to Ukraine, the majority of the prisoners were soldiers from the Azovstal complex of Mariupol. Ukraine and Russia accused each other of being behind the attack. EPA/SERGEY DOLZHENKO