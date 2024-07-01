Ucraina, Mosca: bimba uccisa da drone Kiev su russa Belgorod
epa11238526 ?A handout photo made available on the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel, shows destruction following the shelling in downtown Belgorod (650? km from Moscow), Russia, 23 March 2024. According to the governor, as a result of the Ukrainian air attack, one person was killed and several others were injured. Damage was reported in 69 apartments in 14 buildings, in four private residential buildings and three business entities. Eight cars and one passenger bus were also damaged, according to the governor. EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLADKOV TELEGRAMM CHANNEL/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
ROMA, 01 LUG - Una bambina di quattro anni è morta e altri quattro membri della sua famiglia sono rimasti feriti dopo che un drone ucraino ha colpito ieri sera la loro auto nella regione russa di Belgorod, afferma il governatore Vyacheslav Gladkov citato dall'agenzia di stampa Tass.
