Ucraina, Mosca: 5 droni Kiev abbattuti su Belgorod e Mar Nero

epa10664806 A handout photo made available by the Governor of Russia's Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov on his Telegram channel shows the aftermath of Ukrainian shelling in the border town of Shebekino, Belgorod region, Russia, 31 May 2023. Gladkov said that the situation in Shebekino was deteriorating. Evacuation of children from the Shebekinsky and Grayvoronsky districts of the Belgorod region was set to begin on 31 May. The first group of 300 people will be sent to the city of Voronezh, the governor added. EPA/GOVERNOR OF BELGOROD REGION/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES