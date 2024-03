Ucraina, Mosca: 3 bimbi morti in bombardamento Kiev su Donetsk

epa11037317 A firefighter works at the site of a damaged building following shelling in Donetsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, 19 December 2023. Six people were injured in Donetsk as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the mayor of the city Alexey Kulemzin said on 19 December. On 24 February 2022, Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'Special Military Operation', starting an armed conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/VALERY MELNIKOV