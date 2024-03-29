Ucraina, Mosca: 15 bersagli aerei di Kiev abbattuti su Belgorod
epa11238524 ?A handout photo made available on the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov's telegram channel, shows destruction following the shelling in downtown Belgorod (650? km from Moscow), Russia, 23 March 2024. According to the governor, as a result of the Ukrainian air attack, one person was killed and several others were injured. Damage was reported in 69 apartments in 14 buildings, in four private residential buildings and three business entities. Eight cars and one passenger bus were also damaged, according to the governor. EPA/BELGOROD GOVERNOR VYACHESLAV GLADKOV TELEGRAMM CHANNEL/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 29 MAR - Mosca afferma che 15 bersagli aerei ucraini sono stati abbattuti questa notte sulla città russa di Belgorod. Lo riporta l'agenzia di stampa Tass. Non sono state segnalate vittime, ha specificato il governatore dell'omonima oblast Vyacheslav Gladkov. "Le nostre difese aeree sono entrate in azione nella città e nel distretto di Belgorod, abbattendo 15 bersagli aerei in avvicinamento. Secondo le informazioni preliminari, non ci sono state vittime", ha scritto Gladkov su Telegram aggiungendo che le finestre di 37 appartamenti di 17 condomini sono state distrutte e un balcone è stato gravemente danneggiato dai frammenti caduti. Danni anche nello stadio di Belgorod.
Riproduzione riservata © Giornale di Brescia