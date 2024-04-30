Ucraina: missili russi su Odessa, tre morti
epa11222535 A handout picture made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working on the site of a damaged civilian infrastructure object after a double rocket attack in the southern city of Odesa, Ukraine, 15 March 2024. After rescuers arrived at the scene of the attack, the location was struck by a second rocket attack, in which at least one rescuer was killed. At least 16 people died and 53 others were injured following the Russian rocket attack in Odesa, according to the Ukraine's State Emergency Service report. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory in February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT 46832 HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
AA
ROMA, 01 MAG - Tre persone sono morte e altre tre sono rimaste ferite nella notte in un attacco missilistico russo su Odessa, nell'Ucraina meridionale: lo ha reso noto il capo dell'amministrazione militare regionale, Oleg Kiper, come riporta Rbc-Ucraina. "In seguito all'attacco sono morte tre persone, altre tre sono rimaste ferite", ha scritto Kiper su Telegram, aggiungendo che "ci sono danni alle infrastrutture civili". Secondo alcuni canali Telegram locali, l'attacco è stato lanciato dal territorio della Crimea occupata.
