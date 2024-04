Ucraina: ieri 124 droni russi su regione Zaporizhzhia

epaselect epa11274981 Debris of a self-propelled 220 mm rocket lies in a field near the village of Novoyakovlivka, Zaporizhzhia area, Ukraine, 12 April 2024 amid the Russian invasion. Ukrainian farmer Ivan (49) has been farming for almost 24 years. The area of his farm is more than 1,000 hectares of which about 300 hectares cannot be cultivated due to intense shelling. Tractor drivers and harvesters sometimes work under shelling because the fields are 10-12 km from the frontline, the farmer said. His farm rows winter wheat, winter rape, sunflower and corn. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/KATERYNA KLOCHKO