Ucraina, 'i russi avanzano, i civili lascino Pokrovsk'

epa11533075 A handout picture made available on 07 August 2024 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces shows a serviceman of 24th Mechanized Brigade, named after King Danylo, running at a front line position near Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, 06 August 2024 Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Press service of 24 Mechanized brigade handout HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES