Ucraina, forze armate preparano la difesa di Pokrovsk
epa11589454 An elderly woman at a transit center for people fleeing the Donetsk region in Pavlohrad, central-eastern Ukraine, 05 September 2024 (issued 06 September 2024), amid the Russian invasion. Civilians are being evacuated from Pokrovsk and other cities in the area in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region to an evacuee transit centre in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region. Until recently, evacuations from Pokrovsk were carried out by train, but as security conditions deteriorated amid fears of a possible Russian attack, evacuations have been carried out by road. Pokrovsk is an important logistical hub and reinforcement point for the Ukrainian forces on the eastern frontline. Russian forces have been advancing on the city for months and are within 10km, where officials are urging the remaining population to leave. EPA/MARIA SENOVILLA
ROMA, 31 OTT - Alcune parti della città di Pokrovsk (Ucraina orientale) saranno bloccate a causa dei preparativi e delle fortificazioni per la difesa. Lo ha detto - come riporta il Kyiv Independent - Serhii Dobriak, capo dell'amministrazione militare di Pokrovsk. La città - circa 60.000 abitanti - è sotto assedio da parte delle forze armate russe negli ultimi mesi. Ma è anche un importante centro logistico per l'esercito ucraino. L'ingresso e l'uscita dalla città non saranno completamente bloccati. L'annuncio fa seguito alle notizie sulla conquista da parte della Russia della vicina città di Selydove.
