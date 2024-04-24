Ucraina: esplosioni nel Kharkiv, allarme in altre due regioni

epa11261876 A bomb crater at the scene of an overnight shelling attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 06 April 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least six people were killed and ten wounded in the rocket and drone attacks, according to a report by the Kharkiv Military Administration. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV