Ucraina: esplosioni nel centro di Kiev, incendi
epa11053173 Firefighters work to extinguish a fire near a car dealership after a missile strike in Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 02 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. In the early hours of 02 January, Russia launched missile attacks targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv, local officials reported. At least two women were killed and nearly 70 others were injured in the two cities. In Kyiv, 27 people were hospitalized after a fire broke out in a multi-story building as a result of a rocket attack, the city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on telegram, adding that an injured elderly woman died in an ambulance. Some 130 residents were evacuated from the burning building, the State Emergency Service said. EPA/OLEG PETRASYUK
KIEV, 21 MAR - Diverse esplosioni si sono verificate stamattina nel centro della capitale ucraina Kiev, a seguito di un allarme aereo innescato da missili e droni lanciati dalla Russia. Vengono segnalati incendi. A partire dalle 5 ora locale si sono sentite decine di forti deflagrazioni e il fuoco della difesa aerea. "Frammenti di razzi sono caduti su un asilo nel distretto di Sviatoshynskyi", ha detto su Telegram il sindaco Vitali Klitschko aggiungendo che un condominio e alcune auto in altre zone erano in fiamme. Gli ultimi grandi attacchi russi su Kiev hanno avuto luogo alla fine di gennaio.
