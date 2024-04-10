Ucraina: esplosioni a Zaporizhzhia, in Odessa e in Mykolaiv

epa10594589 A handout photo made available by Operational Command 'South' shows the site of a overnight shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 27 April 2023 amid the Rusian invasion. At least one person was killed and 23 injured including one child during the shelling as spokesman of the Operational Command 'South' Vladyslav Nazarov reported. The two private, one multistore residential building and one historical building Were damaged according to his report.Â EPA/OPERATIONAL COMMAND 'SOUTH' HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES