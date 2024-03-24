Ucraina: esplosioni a Kiev, attivata difesa aerea

epa11049394 A Ukrainian serviceman of the 241st Brigade of Territorial Defense forces operates an anti-aircraft machine gun after an air raid alarm in the Kyiv region, Ukraine, 29 December 2023. At least 18 people have died and over 130 were injured after Russia launched a wave of airstrikes across Ukraine, Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs said on 29 December. Strikes were reported in Kyiv, Lviv, Odesa, Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and other Ukrainian cities. Russia launched 'more than 150 missiles and combat drones' at Ukrainian cities, Ukraine's Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement, adding that extensive damage included residential buildings, educational institutions and hospitals. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/Oleg Petrasyuk