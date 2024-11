Ucraina: droni russi su Mykolaiv, almeno 4 morti e un ferito

epa11660425 A handout photo made available by the State Emergency Service shows Ukrainian rescuers working at the site of a shelling in a residential building in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, 15 October 2024, amid the ongoing Russian invasion. At least one person died and 16 other people have been injured following a Russian strike on Mykolaiv, according to the State Emergency Service. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/STATE EMERGENCY SERVICE HANDOUT – BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE –HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES