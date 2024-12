Ucraina conferma, da domani stop al transito del gas russo

epa10334412 A sliding valve with a lock on the Russian Gazprom pipe supplying gas to residential buildings seen on a local gas supply substation with a plate read as 'GAS' in a suburb of Moscow, Russia, 28 November 2022. Gazprom decided not to reduce the supply of gas through Ukraine, as Moldova eliminated violations of payment for gas supplies in November and paid off with Russia for the fuel that settled in Ukraine. Gazprom reported that they were going to start mothballing equipment at the 'Portovaya' and 'Slavyanskaya' compressor stations, which pumped fuel into the Nord Stream pipelines. EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV