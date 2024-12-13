Ucraina: 'centrali termiche gravemente danneggiate'
epa11304113 People inspect the damage at a regional psychiatric hospital following a rocket attack in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 27 April 2024. According to the Regional Prosecutor's Office Russia hit the city with two missiles of the S-300 type from the territory of the Belgorod region. In total, Russia used 34 air, ground, and sea-based missiles for the night time shelling of Ukraine as Air Force Command of UA Armed Forces reported. 21 were shot down by Ukrainian troops. As a result of the attack, the enterprise equipment of the four thermal power plants was seriously damaged according to the DTEK Group energy holding report. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO 50901
KIEV, 13 DIC - Le centrali termiche ucraine sono state "gravemente danneggiate" dagli attacchi russi di oggi: lo ha reso noto l'operatore energetico del Paese. "La Russia ha sferrato un attacco massiccio alle centrali termiche di Dtek", ha dichiarato in un comunicato la più grande azienda energetica privata in Ucraina, aggiungendo che l'attacco ha "danneggiato gravemente le attrezzature delle centrali termiche". La Dtek non ha specificato il numero degli impianti colpiti.
