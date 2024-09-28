Ucraina, 6 morti per attacco con droni a ospedale Sumy
epa11554409 The school building which was destroyed by two Russian glide bombs overnight 17 August 2024 in the village of Yunakivka, 9 kilometers from the border with Russia in the Sumy region, Ukraine, 18 August 2024 amid the Russian invasion. There is no electricity or water supply in the village due to the permanent shelling by Russian forces. Ukrainian troops have advanced 35 kilometers with battles, taken control of 1,150 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation and 82 settlements since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region on 06 August 2024 according to the report of the Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi at the meeting of the Staff on 15 August 2024. Russian troops entered Ukrainian territory on 24 February 2022, starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA/GEORGE IVANCHENKO
AA
ROMA, 28 SET - A Sumy, a seguito di un attacco russo con droni su un ospedale locale, sei persone sono morte e 10 sono rimaste ferite. Lo riporta il servizio stampa della polizia, citato da Ukrinform. "Questa mattina, il nemico ha effettuato un attacco in due ondate contro un ospedale e un settore residenziale nel centro regionale, utilizzando droni. Sul posto stanno lavorando i servizi di emergenza," si legge nel comunicato. A seguito del primo attacco, una persona è morta e diversi piani dell'ospedale sono stati distrutti. L'evacuazione dei pazienti e del personale era in corso quando è giunto il secondo attacco, aggiunge Ukrinform.
