Tv libanese, l'attacco d'Israele è certo, non le dimensioni

epa11354858 The Lebanese national flag flies at half-mast at the Government Palace in Beirut, Lebanon, 20 May 2024. Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati on 20 May issued a memorandum declaring three days of mourning after the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash in a mountainous region of northwestern Iran. According to Iranian state media, President Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several others were killed in a helicopter crash in the mountainous Varzaghan area on 19 May, during their return to Tehran, after an inauguration ceremony of the joint Iran-Azerbaijan constructed Qiz-Qalasi dam at the Aras river. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH