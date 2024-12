Turchia, possono rientrare in Siria in 20mila ogni giorno

epa11766805 People, including Syrian citizens, wait with their belongings in cars after they arrived from Syria, at the Al-Masnaa crossing on the Lebanese-Syrian border, Lebanon, 09 December 2024. Lebanese Caretaker Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi on 09 December called on Lebanese authorities to 'take immediate measures to prevent illegal crossings by Syrians' urging Internal Security Forces to 'deploy reinforcements, secure the crossing, and establish checkpoints', according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA). Syrian rebels entered Damascus on 08 December 2024 and announced in a televised statement the 'Liberation of the city of Damascus and the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad', as well as the release of all the prisoners. EPA/WAEL HAMZEH