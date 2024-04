Turchia: crolla pilone cabinovia Antalya, in 43 bloccati da ieri

epa11276001 A handout photo made available by the Antalya Governorship shows a member of the search and rescue team trying to reach the cabin of a cable car after an accident in Antalya, Turkey, late 12 April 2024 (issued 13 April 2024). A person died and at least 11 people were injured according to Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya when a cable car cabin collided with a pole. Rescue efforts have been continuing since the evening of 12 April. EPA/ANTALYA GOVERNORSHIP HANDOUT / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES