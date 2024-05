Turchia: 42 anni di carcere per il leader curdo Demirtas

epa05346975 Turkish deputy Selahattin Demirtas, co-leader of the left-wing pro-Kurdish Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), speaks during a rally for a bill lifting the immunity for certain lawmakers, in Istanbul, Turkey, 05 June 2016. Kurdish HDP lawmakers face having their immunity lifted claiming it is an attempt by the AKP to consolidate more power for itself. The AKP claims the HDP is the political wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and that its MPs should therefore be criminally investigated. EPA/SEDAT SUNA